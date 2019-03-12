Veterans’ care center delay means a “better building”

When the VA said you can have a little flexibility in your design and still qualify for VA reimbursement, we jumped on the chance to look at a different configuration.
— Steven J. Combs, Virginia Department of Veterans Services
Puller Veteran Care Center
• Where: 30 acres at Vint Hill Road and MacIntosh Drive in eastern Fauquier.
• Services: Nursing, dementia and short-term rehabilitative care for military veterans.
• Operator: Virginia Department of Veterans Services.
• Beds: 128.
• Cost: Potentially $60 million, excluding donated land.
• Staff: 185 to 205.
• General contractor: Whiting-Turner, Baltimore.
• Architects: Wiley Wilson, Lynchburg; Orcutt Winslow, Phoenix, Ariz.
• Opening: Summer 2021, two years after construction starts.
• Background: The state operates similar 400-bed and 240-bed centers in Richmond and Roanoke, respectively. It plans to open a 128-bed center in Virginia Beach the summer of 2021.