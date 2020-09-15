September 15, 2020

Parents demand rapid reopening of schools

— Rachel Good I feel like I’m held hostage in my own home. Parents are not meant to be teachers and social workers in our own homes. We are not OK. Families are not OK.

Balky technology and mental health issues topped their concerns as 25 speakers — including several students — stepped to the lectern in Fauquier High School’s cafeteria to urge or demand a speedy return to in-person classes. The meeting drew 100 citizens.



The school board in July approved a plan for “hybrid” instruction, with most students in classrooms two days a week. But, on Aug. 10, the board



“Teachers are doing an amazing job,” Peter Bergstrom, who has three children in county schools, told the board. “But, they were thrown into a terrible situation because of poor planning from the top.”



Like others, Mr. Bergstrom said he would be willing to drive his children to and from school if that would help address the bus driver deficit and other transportation challenges.



“They’re not getting the education they deserve,” Donna Rosamond said of students.



Her son, a Kettle Run High sophomore, “is almost begging to come to school,” said Ms. Rosamond, who started a Facebook group and encouraged parents to wear green to Monday night’s meeting. That color countered Fauquier Education Association members who wore red earlier in the summer while demonstrating outside a board meeting and calling for schools to open “only when it’s safe.”



Prince William County teacher Kristy Buzzi, who lives near Marshall and who has three children in Fauquier schools, criticized the “pay to play” FEA for what she deems undue influence in the pivot to online learning.



“The profession that I love does not exist today,” Ms. Buzzi said.



“Our students need us,” she added. “Our parents need us . . . . It is time to get back to work full-time.”



Melissa McKinley, a Midland mother of three, told the board: “I blame you . . . . Virtual learning is a mess.”



Theresa Robey, who has a sophomore at Kettle Run, suggested: “You have caused undue stress and financial difficulties for families with your decision at the last minute (to go online) . . . . God help the people who can’t afford tutors and private schools.”



Ms. Robey put her family in that category as both she and her husband work for government agencies.



The mother of a Fauquier High senior, Rachel Good told school system leaders: “We’re not OK.”



Ms. Good described “meltdowns of teachers and students . . . onset depression. I feel like I’m held hostage in my own home. Parents are not meant to be teachers and social workers in our own homes. We are not OK. Families are not OK.”



A single parent with two children in county schools, Ricky Padgett said: “My kids are learning nothing . . . . I don’t see anything happening.”



Unless students return to schools soon, Mr. Padgett suggested he might tell his children “to close the laptops.”



Several speakers described their children’s frustrations with technology and stress about falling behind or failing to understand elements of their instruction.



Liberty High freshman Taylor Ritenour said of her younger brother: “I hate watching him struggle.”



Taylor added: “This is just so much stress on me. It’s just too much.”



Adrian Pillow offered the night’s most emotional plea.



At home the night of Aug. 31, Mr. Pillow discovered his 17-year-old son suffering an overdose after crushing and snorting a 30-mg Percocet tablet purchased from a friend for $20.



Administered just in time, Narcan saved the young man, who later described his sense of isolation and boredom to his parents, Mr. Pillow said.



“I’m pleading for you guys to open classes as soon as possible,” Mr. Pillow said. “These kids need the people in their lives who hold them accountable — teachers, each other.”



As the citizens’ comments concluded after 9:30 Monday night, school board Vice Chairman Donna Grove (Cedar Run District) said: “We hear you loud and clear.”



Board members and administrators have met to discuss ways to open schools as soon as possible, they said.



Leaders hope to get kindergarten through second-grade students back first, but they could expand that plan through fifth grade.



The board Monday night instructed Dr. Jeck and his staff to accelerate planning. The board will conduct a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Fauquier High to review options.



Parents in July also



Member comments

For credibility, sign your real name; stand behind your comments. Readers will give less credence to anonymous posts. Please, be polite. Avoid name-calling and profanity.For credibility, sign your real name; stand behind your comments. Readers will give less credence to anonymous posts.

BestKeptSecrets · September 17, 2020 at 5:33 pm Lack of staff is the reason the closed in school learning.

Subs don't wish to teach Fauquier County children because of the lack of support from the administration due to the behavioral issues which get swept under the rug. Parents are too blame. Prior to entering kindergarten if you haven't gotten your child under control, get help. If your 3 year old is controlling your home, get help. Follow a behavior modification program. Teachers can't control a child with behavioral issues when they are teaching over 20 children. The administration needs to expel these children. Parents are too blame. Daycare centers should help parents get their children under control before they enter into the public school system. Until this issue is resolved, the county will not be able to recruit or retain staff. Demanding and or belligerent parents should not be permitted to abuse teachers. The county residents also need to step up to the plate and write to their legislatures to go after the EPA for their conservation easements mandates. If this is why federal funds are lost, go after the local legislators to help get it changed. Don't blame the teachers for these issues. The ones that are being retained should be supported. Stop allowing parents to abuse our teachers. Stop allowing children with behavioral problems disrupt classrooms. Start expelling them.

Jerome Fields · September 17, 2020 at 4:54 pm Open the schools up, what have we got to lose but the lives of a few more thousand people. s/



Be careful what you ask for, you might get it (Covid-19).

karl engels · September 17, 2020 at 12:47 pm If only our locally elected officials had prioritized opening the schools over all of the restaurants and bars. You know where the blame lies Lou don’t push this garbage

FairandBalanced · September 17, 2020 at 12:14 pm nonews, it's RINO. and, it probably is a good idea to vote some of those board members out and bring in new Democrats.

nonewtaxes · September 17, 2020 at 11:50 am demo, you ought to look at actions to separate the rhinos from the repubs. If'n you think the board has no democrats on it you just plain flat out aint thinking.

farmbum · September 17, 2020 at 11:23 am herd mentality comes to mind.

FairandBalanced · September 17, 2020 at 10:35 am And, then stuff like this could happen here!



Almost 30 teenagers have to quarantine after parents sent their child to a Massachusetts school despite knowing they were positive with Covid-19, according to Attleboro Public Schools and the town's mayor.



A Covid-19 positive student attended class on Monday, but the school wasn't notified of their diagnosis until the next day, Attleboro High School superintendent David Sawyer said in a letter sent out to families Tuesday night. Twenty-eight students who had close contact with the infected person have been notified and asked to quarantine for 14 days, Sawyer said.





FairandBalanced · September 17, 2020 at 8:22 am my point nonews is there are no restrictions on airplane travel, or hospitalization, or hotel stays, or driving or office use. the decrease in demand for these services and products reflect a real, large, world wide sentiment of avoiding contact with others. lifting restrictions is not going to magically release a floodgate of business as usual. look at the increased demand for mail-in ballots!

FairandBalanced · September 17, 2020 at 7:48 am here's who is hunkered down:



Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expect airline earnings to drop more than 200% for the first quarter. Airlines are forecast to report billions of dollars in losses, compared to a combined $1.8 billion first-quarter profit a year ago. That decline dwarfs forecasts of a 13% to 14% drop in earnings for the S&P 500 as a whole.



At least 42 hospitals across the U.S. have closed or entered bankruptcy this year, and the financial challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic may force more hospitals to do the same in coming months.



COVID-19 has created a cash crunch for many hospitals across the nation. They're estimated to lose $200 billion between March 1 and June 30, according to a report from the American Hospital Association. More than $161 billion of the expected revenue losses will come from canceled services, including nonelective surgeries and outpatient treatment.



OVID-19 has affected every sector across the globe, and the hotel industry is among the hardest hit. Our research suggests that recovery to pre-COVID-19 levels could take until 2023—or later. Investors are providing similar views of hotel companies’ prospects, as seen in the underperformance of US lodging real estate investment trusts (REITs).



Hit hard by response to the COVID-19 pandemic, global gas demand in 2020 is set to to tumble by twice the amount lost after the 2008 global financial crisis—its largest annual decline in history—the International Energy Agency (IEA) says in its latest annual market report Gas 2020.

Demosthenes · September 17, 2020 at 6:47 am nonewtaxes says we gotta stop electing democrats in our local government. That's funny. Someone correct me if I am wrong, but I think the last democrat we had in any elected office in Fauquier was the previous sheriff (Charlie Fox) who hasn't been in office for several years now. The entire county is run by Republicans.



And people are still hunkered down in many ways. Christopher Nolan's latest film only made 15 million or something in its first couple of weeks. If people aren't comfortable going to theaters I don't think we are going to see schools opening. Nothing is going to improve much until we have a vaccine.

farmbum · September 17, 2020 at 6:37 am Republicans brought this on us.

NO PLAN for covid.

NO PLAN for infrastructure.

NO PLAN for education.

NO PLAN for economic recovery.



Remember, BEST economy, ever? Suggested some get out and do "something else".



Stop electing Republicans.

nonewtaxes · September 17, 2020 at 12:17 am F&B, who is hunkered down? People are dining on Main street. Kids are playing ball in the parks.



Gov recommendations not imposing hardships???? Get out of the basement. Most families in the county with school age kids just had their income cut in 1/2 because one parent has to stay home and take care of the kids.



It is the parents responsibility to care for their kids. As part of that responsibility we send our kids to school which we pay for with taxes. We like to think we get a fair deal. However, the downgrade that is virtual "education" makes us, as responsible parents, demand that we get a tax refund or better yet, school choice so we not not constrained by the government run school system which, due to financial reasons for most of us, essentially makes the school system a monopoly.



If we were not concerned parents we would give a rats azz about what education our kids got or didnt get. Obviously that is not the case.



While the BOS does not manage the school system directly, they do approve or not approve the school budget and that aint nothing. The BOS has plenty of leverage with the school board. You just got to stop electing democrats.

FairandBalanced · September 16, 2020 at 9:29 pm Donkey Farmer (stupid name, btw) has no fact or intelligent argument with his post. He only only has ridicule and insult. That's all those fellas got.

FairandBalanced · September 16, 2020 at 9:24 pm These parents just don't get it! They think opening schools, restaurants, gyms and the rest of world right now will get the world back to normal. NO! The majority of the world is going to continue to hunker down, sit at home and avoid exposure to other people. Middle age teachers, heck even young and healthy teachers, with their own health problems or children or elderly parents at home are going to QUIT! en mass if forced to both take a bullet (potentially) from some mass shooter AND contract Covid-19!



No one is going to flock to restaurants and revive the industry. Life is not going back to normal until next year! Its just not going to happen. Local, state and federal government restrictions and CDC recommendations are not imposing economic and social hardship - vast, majority public sentiment, temperament and caution is keeping most of us off the streets until a vaccine is developed and it is safe to participate in the world again.

Mark House · September 16, 2020 at 4:50 pm Excuses, excuses, excuses.................

Mark House · September 16, 2020 at 4:39 pm "However, public skepticism remains. Of the Americans who said in the May AP poll that they wouldn't get vaccinated, the overwhelming majority said they were worried about safety. To effectively protect the nation from the coronavirus, experts say 70% to 90% of Americans must either be vaccinated or have their own immunity from fighting off COVID-19.



Before the Republican National Convention in August, the FDA granted authorization for treatment of COVID-19 patients with plasma from people who have recovered, even though some government scientists were not convinced the clinical evidence was sufficiently strong.



As public confidence in health agencies has taken a beating, Trump administration officials have been forced to play defense.



“We are working closely with our state and local public health partners ... to ensure that Americans can receive the vaccine as soon as possible and vaccinate with confidence,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement Wednesday. “Americans should know that the vaccine development process is being driven completely by science and the data.”



That could be a tough sell. In the AP poll, 1 in 5 Americans said they would not get a coronavirus vaccine, and 31% said they were unsure.



“We’re dealing in a world of great uncertainty,” said Paul Mango, a top HHS official working on the vaccine plan."

badelectronics · September 16, 2020 at 4:38 pm @DonkeyFarmer: Exactly what in Mr. Priviledged's comment was racist?

Rover 530 · September 16, 2020 at 3:40 pm To MSpare:



I have no opinion on your suggestion to remove members of the School Board. However, your comments on the subject cite a section of the Code of Virginia (§ 24.2-684.1. "Requirements for Voter Petitions to Call for Referendum Elections". The section you might want is § 24.2-233. "Removal of Elected and Certain Appointed Officers by Courts". Virginia is one of only 2 states in which you cannot remove an official by vote of the people in an election. In short, to cause a recall of an official you need to petition the local Circuit Court (check with the Clerk). A successful recall petition in Virginia leads to a judicial hearing rather than an election. The subject of the recall can request a jury trial and can appeal an adverse ruling to the Virginia Supreme Court.

DonkeyFarmer · September 16, 2020 at 3:24 pm Wow, you are an angry little racist aren't you "Mr. Privileged?"



The school board is in charge of our schools and the hiring of the Superintendent, not the B.O.S. But since the schools are run by liberal Democrats you don't want to blame them... So you find the closest White conservatives to blame. What a loser.

Mr. Privileged · September 16, 2020 at 2:38 pm My 2 cents,

The school board is not to blame here. Schools will need to continue virtual classrooms until vaccines or herd immunity or new data can convince our teachers and administrators that they can stay uninfected and safe and tech in person. This is a confidence issue, not a parental needs issue. The Board of Supervisors has let us all down, spending millions and millions of our tax dollars to pay their wealthy friends and white founding father’s descendants to put their slave cleared acreage into “conservation easements” and to sell ridiculous Phosphate and Nitrogen “credits” to all the lowly people that want roads, and CONNECTED housing and business here instead of investing in infrastructure. They have also allowed the corporate greed of Comcast to skim heavy profit crème out of our counties densest development areas while not forcing them to wire up the rest of our county. Don’t even get me started on the super LUX accommodations they have just provided for corporate jet owners in this county and don’t forget the just opened yet empty incredible sports complex the “conservative and respected” Roger’s family got paid millions and millions and millions and millions and millions and millions and millions and millions and millions and millions and millions and millions of our tax dollars to build. Just what we need now for the kids right now- places where wealthy kids with lots of leisure time and family support can densely congregate and yell and spit and sweat and “play” with each other when our poor kids that want to study and learn are in the dark with only smoke signal technology to connect to the world and our teachers during stay at home conditions. Thanks a lot Good Ole’ Boyz! Well done, bravo! Such noble public service you have performed for us! NOT!

In the face of this pandemic and virtual learning for our kids, we recently signed up for the wireless Data Stream Service that Fauquier spent millions to subsidize and it’s so overloaded it won’t hold connection for more than an hour or two. When one account could not meet our needs, we added another Data Stream account to the first and now we have two glowing blue Data Stream antennas on our roof in addition to two mobile/cellular hot spots with AT&T and Verizon. All 4 systems are plagued with peak use slow- downs and interrupted service almost constantly. We conserve our giga-watz for work and school only, yet have to constantly jump from provider to provider to keep the 5 computers in our home connected. We are affluent enough to afford to spend hundreds and hundreds of dollars /month to cobble together this patchy, crappy, ISP package.

Fellow Fauquier citizens- we all have known for many years that the future health and affluence and success of our county and all students REQUIRES non-stop, broad band, high speed, wired internet connections! Now Covid is proving it today- not sometime in the future- TODAY! The leadership we need must stop with the all their snooty “no growth” nonsense and the gross subsidies to all their jet setter “landed gentry” friends and $ contributors and to instead facilitate the rest of us “small people” to learn and work and compete in the modern economy. We must have UNINTERUPTED, HIGH SPEED broad band internet for all citizens. It is a worthy cause to use some tax dollars to enhance all of our children and the rural neediest citizens lives. Can we please shift the focus of ire off of our beleaguered School Board and onto the Board of Supervisors and please vote these bloated bums out of office. Clean Sweep!



anonymouslyanonymous · September 16, 2020 at 1:47 pm KiltedHooligan - look at all the colleges that dont have cases . yes many do but there are small colleges that dont have any . there wont ever be a "successful" reopening because you can't stop covid from entering the campus but most that have opened have been very very careful about making sure students that are sick stay home so districts that do get to go in person their cases havent been super high , maybe like 2 or 3 here and there but not hundreds . there will never be a successful way to open anything back after this but there is ways to make it safer as long as people follow what the cdc says to do .

brandonj · September 16, 2020 at 1:37 pm @KiltedHooligan RE: article linking CASES to reopening. So? Life has to go on. What would you have people do not leave their homes for a year in the name of safety? Besides, we want young and those with healthy immune systems to be out learning, working, etc. while the weather is good.



If you mention the vaccine, remember that even so it is suggested natural immunity doesn't last long. The only solution therefore is continue with increased safety precautions until the virus burns out. While the case load is high, deaths have peaked since it has largely run its course through urban and elderly populations in the US and globally. Furthermore, the healthcare system is not anywhere near capacity.



Everyone should be thinking ahead to the winter when other coronaviruses will be spreading through the population, compromising immune systems and spreading more fear. Can't wait!

badelectronics · September 16, 2020 at 1:17 pm @KiltedHooligan, is it true what the say you have on under those kilts?

KiltedHooligan · September 16, 2020 at 1:12 pm



https://www.edweek.org/ew/articles/2020/08/13/schools-reopen-and-covid-19-cases-crop-up.html Oh yeah, I forgot to mention this article, my apologies.

KiltedHooligan · September 16, 2020 at 1:06 pm

First off, please accept my apologies for all of the typos in my rant earlier. I was on my phone and well ... man thumbs. So, again I deeply apologize.



Second, I am not sure, as I have never been a proponent of name calling. Unless I am with extremely good friends. Name calling just, to me, shows how someone allows their emotions to control their reactions instead of thinking about their responses rationally.



I agree with Cammie in that drugs, alcoholism, and mental illness are no joke. If a child ever finds themselves on drugs or alcohol, I would like to think that, especially in this current social setting, parents/guardians would be more of a factor in their child's life. Mental health ... I encourage anyone who is depressed or experiencing other thoughts that are not good to seek professional help. Many who work in the mental health field, if they are not taking on face-to-face clients do have tele-health services, which while not the best, are at least something. Also, I was informed by my mental health professional that most insurances are not charging co-pays for tele-health appointments. But check with yours first before quoting me. I am not sure what the protocol is for non-insured

clients.



@anonymouslyanonymous, would you please share with me any article that is reporting or telling a story about a successful school district's reopening? I would love to see it Thank you. Also, my condolences for the losses you experienced.



As a former child, I know that dealing with mental health is a challenge. No one can understand what I was going through. Or so I thought. Unfortunately I did not have that close of a relationship with my parents to trust them well enough to share what I was going through. If I could go turn back time and talk to my younger self ... in any event, I digress. Parents have to somehow take the time out of their busy schedules to find a way to connect to their child and discover what it is they need. And in my experience, based off of anecdotal evidence and from what I've personally witnessed, parents (not all) want to be their child's friend. I don't know where this mentality rose from; I don't understand it. As a teacher, with an undergrad in psychology, we are informed that children need structure, that they crave it. A good teacher will provide that. A good parent will also. Does that mean that there can't be any fun? No, it doesn't but there does need to be boundaries, which does not seem to be what parent (again, not all) are not giving... structure and boundaries. I, personally, believe that if I were to have a child that we would not be friends until after they moved out of he house and established themselves as an adult. To many, I am sure that would look at sound cruel. My training and personal experience indicates that to be a child's friend blurs the line between what is acceptable and what needs to happen between an adult/child relationship.



@nonewtaxes, with things that I can control in my life I myself have no problem going out, eating bacon, or doing anything else. As for your statistics, I am not sure where you got those. I just did a Google search for COVID-19 and came across this:



Johns Hopkins has an interactive map here (



Now, looking at the number of deaths, and I believe that that this is cumulative, your number for the deaths due to COVID are a bit exaggerated. In 2019, in VA, there were 827 deaths related to MVCs (



Looking at a report from IIHS that was released in December 2019 (



For heart-related deaths, I looked up and found that each year 655,00/year die in the US from heart disease, they claim that is 1 every 36 seconds or 1 in 4 people. That shows 1,795 (round to nearest whole number) people die per day of HD. In Virginia, there were 246 (rounded) deaths per 100,000 population in 2019 (



So, I am not sure where you are getting your information from. I would encourage you to do more research before posting what seem to be random, easy to type numbers. Also, please note, that all but one of my links are either .edu or .org sites as these types of sites are far more reliable with their information that .com or even .net sites.

Jayhawk · September 16, 2020 at 12:43 pm Not to be offensive because this comment is simply demonstrative of an attitude that is the REAL culprit here, one gentleman says schools must be reopened because"“These kids need the people in their lives who hold them accountable — teachers, each other.” Is that not the nob of PARENTS? When something is proposed to be taught their individual prejudices (or religion) disagree with, out comes the "that's the parents' job" in order to exclude knowledge --but, when having the kids around 24/7, nope, that is someone else's job. This is a worldwide pandemic, people, it is not a mere inconvenience, nor is it temporary. For quite literally, children were educated and minds were nurtured without "schools" and civilization arose. Jefferson, Madison, Monroe, Washington -- all schooled at home. Franklin even had to do without "schooling" except what he taught himself, and they certainly gave us a great deal because they learned how to think for themselves. Now, in these ghastly times, six months --or nine, or even a couple of years, of parents having to be responsible and they are demanding that the schools take over. This is so ridiculous. Why did you have those kids anyway? Keep them safe at home, and teach them about responsibility and what it means to survive.

badelectronics · September 16, 2020 at 12:39 pm @bradonj: Great argument!!!

anonymouslyanonymous · September 16, 2020 at 12:18 pm Cammie Rodgers - i do have help , i have a psychologist helping me . ive had a psychologist for years so thats what i did over the summer but that seemed to never be enough .

Linda Ward · September 16, 2020 at 12:02 pm DonkeyFarmer - All you have is name calling. Another Trump saying, "you are going to be sick of so much winning." Does it look like we are winning DonkeyFarmer? To me it looks like more whining and lots of losing.

Linda Ward · September 16, 2020 at 11:59 am Susan Pillow - Your anger is misplaced, be mad at the friend who sold your kid the prescription drug, not me, not the school.



".....do something positive for the community in this time of darkness." I'm following all the protocols to prevent the spread or contraction COVID-19. We donated blood to the Red Cross. We give food goods to the Food Bank. We pay our taxes that support this community.

DonkeyFarmer · September 16, 2020 at 11:33 am Oh look, certified liar and fraud Commie Rodgers has come out of her basement to attack our president.

Cammie Rodgers · September 16, 2020 at 10:24 am Drugs, alcoholism, mental illness have never been a joke, at least not in my house, but they are also not new ways to cope with stress.



Repeating Trump's name calling themes such as nasty doesn't make you look any more intelligent than he is, and we all know what a stable genius he is not.

Matthew517 · September 16, 2020 at 10:15 am I think people are frustrated with the entire situation. The county has failed its citizens on the internet and now our schools are severely affected because of it. I see this entire semester as a loss. My sons math course is basically out sourced to Kahn Academy.



One thing I must address is to call people who have what they seem to be legitimate complaints bad parents is beyond civil and has no place.





Cammie Rodgers · September 16, 2020 at 10:15 am anonymouslyanonymous - You really do need help and I hope you get it soon. What did you do when school wasn't in session during the summers before Covid-19? Did you have special programs to attend? Have you spoken to your school guidance counselor or a mental health professional?

brandonj · September 16, 2020 at 9:54 am @karl engels whatever you say @badelectronics

karl engels · September 16, 2020 at 9:45 am A lot of people are realizing how bad of parents they’ve been and are doing the only thing they know how to do; blame someone else.

brandonj · September 16, 2020 at 9:44 am Things you don't need to teach students in person:

1. cafeterias

2. school buses

3. computers

4. full-time nurses

Stop pretending these are the things preventing schools from opening. My K-8 public school in suburban NJ in the 80s had one part-time nurse. In a real emergency you can send a child to the hospital. I also ate my damn desk and we didn't have AC. Have you all lost your critical thinking skills?



This administration and school board is devoid of leadership and critical thinking skills. How convenient of them it is to continue to blame the virus for their lack of action. I applaud teachers for trying the best with the little support they have.

ConcernedMom · September 16, 2020 at 9:29 am I appreciate that the school board is trying to make this happen. Teachers, bus drivers, nutrition and aides are under paid. I praise them all for showing up. For taking care of the kids, for loving them and for trying.



badelectronics · September 16, 2020 at 8:39 am MSpare,



I love well thought out positions such as yours, but I have 4 questions:

1. What do you do if you recall the people, vote some new folks in, and the teachers quit en masse? a) Where do you get all the new teachers? b)will you be able to hire enough? c)Real estate is at an all time high, are you going to raise teacher salary to help them afford home subsequently raising property taxes?

2. Recall happens, and the new board installed to your liking, presented with facts, opens the school and some kids spread the virus around and a couple of teachers die? Will you take credit for deaths?

3. Children are not immune. Will you take credit if children die after school reopens?

4. New board is in-place, and being presented with fact, decides that keeping schools remote is in fact the best way to go?



MSpare · September 16, 2020 at 7:35 am I purposefully held off on issuing this notice because in the beginning I thought that our schools would open in a hybrid plan. I sent letters to the school board asking for some direct answers to how and when the schools would open and that came crashing in when they voted to go all “virtual”. Then as we preceded to try and move forward, they still came up with excuses and blamed the FEA which in part is true. But they allowed this to happen due to lack of leadership direction. So, after hearing all the passionate pleas to open up our schools, that fell on deaf ears, I think the Fauquier County School board needs to removed. Not much we can do about Dr. Jeck.

SO -

Pursuant to the actions of the Fauquier County School on the non-opening of our schools, and the reluctance of school board members to place the needs of our children’s educational and emotional needs above that of the teacher’s union, a Recall initiative is beginning. The process of defining the reasonings and complaints to follow the Virginia State statute § 24.2-684.1. Requirements for voter petitions to call for referendum elections.

Further information will follow in the upcoming weeks for those who wish to be an active participant in this endeavor. We as parents cannot wait until 2023 when the school board terms expire.





MSpare · September 16, 2020 at 7:35 am In some instances, a school board member will fail to meet the duties assigned to him. If members of the district recognize this failure, then they may try to remove the board member from the school board. This option can be effective at rejuvenating a school when a board member's incompetence or unethical practices prevent the board as a whole from moving forward in support of students. Every state follows basically the same procedure for removing school board members.

Request copies of public documents and media, such as television interviews, that may support your assertion that the board member qualifies for removal. The specific documents you may need to request may differ based on the circumstances, but good places to start are the school board meeting minutes and the board member's term contract. Any public document must be provided to you under the Freedom of Information Act.

Make a formal list of complaints against the board member you wish to remove. Be as specific as you can. Cite clauses from the documents and media, as well as information such as dates of violations and the names of any other people involved.

Draw up a formal petition stating your reasons for recalling the board member.

Contact the Board of Elections for your county. Ask them for a list of names and addresses for members of the school district in which the board member serves. Inquire as to the percentage of signatures needed in your specific district to put a recall on a ballot. The percentage is determined by the population of registered voters within the district.

Travel through the school district and gather signatures on the petition.

Compose a notice of intent to recall. This is a letter that tells the board member you're supporting a recall vote so they have a chance to respond to your allegations. Serve the notice to the board member in person.

Publish the notice of intent to recall in any public newspaper for the school district in which the board member serves. File copies of the published notice (or a proof of publication affidavit) and copies of the petition at the county clerk's office. You will have 40 to 160 days to file after publication based on the district's population of registered voters. The board member will have one week to respond to your filing.

Wait for election officials to review your filing. If the officials find your petition and notice meet standards for recall, they will offer you a Certificate of Sufficiency and issue an order to place your recall on a special or general election ballot. If the election officials find that your documents do not meet standards for recall, they will offer a Certificate of Insufficiency and keep your petition on file.

Remind district members of the date, time and location of the recall vote.



MSpare · September 16, 2020 at 7:34 am § 24.2-684.1. Requirements for voter petitions to call for referendum elections.

In addition to other applicable requirements of law, the following requirements shall apply whenever a referendum election is initiated by voter petitions. The requirements of this section shall be construed to override any requirement of general or special law in conflict with this section, except requirements set out in charter provisions to govern the exercise of recall, initiative, or referendum powers in a county, city, or town.

The requirements of this section shall apply to petitions calling for any referendum which is ordered to be held on or after January 1, 1994.

1. Prior to circulating any petition for signature, an individual shall file a copy of the petition with the clerk of the circuit court for the county or city in which the referendum will be held. The individual shall be a qualified voter of the county or city and shall file, with the petition copy, a statement giving his name; residence address and, if different, his mailing address; and the name of the organization, if any, which he represents in circulating the petition. The copy of the petition shall be filed on or after the effective date of the law which authorizes the referendum for which the petition will be circulated. The clerk shall certify, within 10 days of such filing, that he has received and accepted the petition copy and statement.

2. If the referendum will be held only in a town, the copy and statement shall be filed with the clerk of the circuit court for the county in which the town, or larger portion of the town, is located, and the individual shall be a qualified voter of the town. If the referendum will be held only in part of a county, city, or town, the copy and statement shall be filed with the clerk of the appropriate circuit court, and the individual shall be a qualified voter of the part of the county, city, or town in which the referendum will be held. If the referendum will be held in more than one county, city, or town, the copy and statement shall be filed with the clerk of the circuit court of any one of the localities in which the referendum will be held, and the individual shall be a qualified voter of that locality.

3. Each qualified voter signing a petition shall date his signature.

4. Each such voter may provide on the petition the last four digits of his social security number, if any; however, noncompliance with this requirement shall not be cause to invalidate the voter's signature on the petition.

5. Each signature on the petition shall be witnessed by a person who is qualified to vote, or qualified to register to vote, in the referendum for which he is circulating the petition and whose affidavit to that effect, including his name, residence address and, if different, his mailing address, and the name of the organization, if any, that he represents in circulating the petition, appears on each page, front and back, of the petition.

6. The petition shall be circulated, completed, and filed with the appropriate court or authority within nine months of the date of the certification by the clerk of the circuit court pursuant to subdivision 1.

7. Each qualified voter signing the petition shall have been validly registered in the jurisdiction for which the petition is circulated at the time of signing the petition and at the time of validating the petition signatures.

8. The number of voters registered on January 1 of the year of the certification by the clerk of the circuit court pursuant to subdivision 1 shall be the basis for determining the number of signatures required on the petition in all cases in which the law authorizing the referendum provides that the number of signatures required for the petition is a percentage of the number of registered voters.

9. If the court or authority finds that the filed petitions are valid and sufficient under law, it shall proceed, as provided by law, to order or call for the referendum election. If the court or authority finds that the filed petitions are invalid for any cause, the petitions and the signatures on them shall be invalid for all purposes. The invalidity of one or more signatures on a petition page shall not be cause to invalidate the entire petition page. If the circulators of the petitions fail to file within the nine-month period provided in subdivision 6, the petitions and the signatures on them shall be invalid for all purposes.

1993, c. 996, § 24.1-165.3; 1993, c. 641; 2000, cc. 232, 252; 2011, cc. 333, 520.



If an official is recalled, the general procedure is to follow the laws set out for filling vacancies under Virginia Code Title 24.2 - Elections





mlschlosser62 · September 16, 2020 at 7:11 am I know a lot of parents are having issues and I respect that, but you must show the children positive energy not so much negative vibes. My granddaughter is in 4th grade at GMES and the teachers are super!!! She is online from 8:25 AM to 2:55 PM daily and her classes have gone so smoothly and teachers are teaching just as if they were in a classroom setting. The teachers get after children just like in class.LOL So i think parents need to let go of the negative vibes and be positive. Show the positive energy to the children. They copy what they see & hear. Yes I have custody of my granddaughter and I have made it work for her. She loves the virtual schooling and she has also had a project that she had to do for Social Studies just as if she was in school. She does miss her friends but she also adjusted very well to virtual and she understands why it has to be like this. So for my situation i have no complaints. I think GMES teachers are amazing & they are teaching my granddaughter and I appreciate them so so much. So come on people stop being so negative...turn the frown upside down!!! Show the positive energy to the children...Yes i work FT also.

badelectronics · September 16, 2020 at 7:10 am This is the 'Herd Mentality' that Trump was talking about!!!



ConcernedMom · September 16, 2020 at 7:07 am Wow! I just have to say that parents are being forced to stay home and take care of the precious lives that they created. You're far from being held hostage. You have the option to do private school or other online courses that teach your children based on your schedule. A hostage is being held against their will with no option and praying that they get out alive. I've seen the online courses. I've not seen anything like we had in March. My child has legit work. Homework and projects. My child is doing well considering the circumstances. It's a learning curve but we're making the most of it and pushing forward and I'm learning along the way more about technology.

I don't like the way the county has become they attack each other and rant and rave. We should be coming together and helping one another and being thankful our children are safe and not bringing COVID-19 home. There is a higher power than any of us trying to make family realize they should spend time together and communities come together.

nonewtaxes · September 16, 2020 at 6:45 am 3,500 people a day die in car crashes

2,500 people a day die from heart problems

1,000 people a day die from covid



If covid is such a danger how do you ever get into a car and drive anywhere? How do you put that bacon into your shopping cart?





Truepat · September 16, 2020 at 6:22 am Fortunately, my children experienced a great political free Fauquier education as did I so I have no dog in this fight but as a taxpayer I can't help to wonder how Mr. Polster and the school board authorized buses for a protest and provided a county property to hold a public outing against the governors mandate yet it's too dangerous for the kids to go to school.....perhaps Mr. Polster and Dr. Jeck could explain their flip flop actions please

anonymouslyanonymous · September 16, 2020 at 5:15 am some parents rely on teachers to teach their child because some adults couldnt or didnt finish school either by choice or they had issues that hindered them in their education . i know my parents didnt finish school because of issues that hindered them . both my parents are special education so they rely on my little sister and i to have teachers teach us because they can't help us as much as they'd like to . my dads never home besides on the weekends anyways and thats the only time he has quality time with us . my mom has tried and tried and TRIED to help us with our work but she just can't because 1 . she didnt finish school because of her issues and 2 . the stuff we learn now is wayyy different from what she learned (there again my parents went to school in another county but doesn't change anything)

anonymouslyanonymous · September 16, 2020 at 5:05 am KiltedHooligan - i see where youre coming from but look at all these other districts that have opened up , granted they've had cases and thats sad but some are really doing a great job of controlling things . wearing masks , making sure youre 6+ ft apart from others , even giving some students their own little protected spaces so get a break from the mask without risking taking it off during class with someone whos potentially sick . schools even are making students go through health screenings before they come to school and as they arrive on campus .

